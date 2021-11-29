Northwestern (5-1) vs. Wake Forest (6-1)
Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest plays host to Northwestern in a non-conference matchup. Northwestern beat Georgia by 16 on Tuesday. Wake Forest lost 75-61 to LSU on Saturday.
SUPER SENIORS: Northwestern's Pete Nance, Ryan Young and Ryan Greer have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.
SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Boo Buie has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Northwestern field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 32 field goals and 31 assists in those games.
STREAK STATS: Wake Forest has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 87.6 points while giving up 63.4.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Deacs. Wake Forest has an assist on 42 of 78 field goals (53.8 percent) across its past three matchups while Northwestern has assists on 58 of 85 field goals (68.2 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Northwestern has committed a turnover on just 12.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the seventh-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Wildcats have turned the ball over only 8.7 times per game this season.
