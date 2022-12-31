Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6) at Northwestern State Demons (8-5)
Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern State -4.5; over/under is 148
BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Demons take on Texas A&M-CC.
The Demons have gone 3-1 in home games. Northwestern State is second in the Southland with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Hampton averaging 3.5.
The Islanders are 0-5 in road games. Texas A&M-CC is second in the Southland with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Isaac Mushila averaging 9.5.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Demarcus Sharp is averaging 16.2 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Demons. Ja'Monta Black is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.
Mushila is scoring 14.2 points per game with 9.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Islanders. Trey Tennyson is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.
LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.
Islanders: 5-5, averaging 81.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
