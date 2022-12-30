Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6) at Northwestern State Demons (8-5)
Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State enters the matchup against Texas A&M-CC as losers of three in a row.
The Demons are 3-1 in home games. Northwestern State ranks ninth in the Southland in rebounding with 29.7 rebounds. Jalen Hampton leads the Demons with 6.6 boards.
The Islanders are 0-5 on the road. Texas A&M-CC is seventh in the Southland shooting 32.7% from downtown. Ross Williams leads the Islanders shooting 43.8% from 3-point range.
The Demons and Islanders square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Demarcus Sharp is shooting 38.8% and averaging 16.2 points for the Demons. Ja'Monta Black is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.
Isaac Mushila is averaging 14.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and two steals for the Islanders. Trey Tennyson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.
LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.
Islanders: 5-5, averaging 81.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
