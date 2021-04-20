The Indiana men’s basketball roster makeover is complete. Northwestern transfer stretch forward Miller Kopp announced his commitment to the Hoosiers on social media, filling the 13th scholarship spot on the roster.
The 6-foot-7, 215-pound Kopp will give IU’s offense an element it lacked last season – a frontcourt player that’s a volume 3-point shooter. Kopp averaged 11.3 points and 3.1 rebounds last season, shooting 33% from 3-point range. He made 34 3-pointers for Northwestern last season and has made 122 3-pointers in his three-year college career.
Kopp, from Houston, will enter IU as a junior with two seasons of eligibility remaining.
After sharp-shooting Class of 2021 guard Tamar Bates announced his commitment to IU on Monday, Kopp adds another perimeter shooter, an area of need after the Hoosiers finished near the bottom of the Big Ten in 3-point shooting in each of former coach Archie Miller’s last three seasons.
Kopp averaged 9.5 points for Northwestern in two games against Indiana last season. He scored 13 points in Northwestern’s 74-67 win over IU at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall last Dec. 23, going 5-of-6 from the field and 3-of-4 from 3-point range.
With Kopp’s commitment, IU's scholarship roster includes six forward/centers (Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Logan Duncomb, Jordan Geronimo, Jerome Hunter and Kopp) and seven guards (Rob Phinisee, Anthony Leal, Trey Galloway, Parker Stewart, Khristian Lander, Xavier Johnson and Bates).