Boise State Broncos (24-9, 13-5 MWC) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (21-11, 12-8 Big Ten)
Sacramento, California; Thursday, 7:35 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern -1.5; over/under is 128
BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern Wildcats and Boise State Broncos meet in the NCAA Tournament first round.
The Wildcats' record in Big Ten play is 12-8, and their record is 9-3 in non-conference games. Northwestern averages 9.1 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.
The Broncos are 13-5 in MWC play. Boise State is third in the MWC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Marcus Shaver Jr. averaging 5.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Boo Buie is averaging 17.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Wildcats. Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 11.9 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the past 10 games for Northwestern.
Max Rice is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 13.9 points. Tyson Degenhart is shooting 53.8% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Boise State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.
Broncos: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.