INDIANAPOLIS – There’s a perception – borne of a real need – the Indianapolis Colts are desperate at the wide receiver position.
And the numbers aren’t pretty. After Michael Pittman Jr.’s 88 catches and 1,082 yards, the next most productive returning wideout is Ashton Dulin – who had 13 catches for 173 yards in 2021.
It’s led to the near certainty Indianapolis will select at least one wide receiver – and possibly two – in next week’s NFL Draft.
But there’s no panic inside the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center when it comes to the wide receiver depth chart.
“Everybody is scared of the unknown,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Friday during his annual pre-draft news conference. “They’re scared of the unknown, so they just think, ‘Well, let’s just go get somebody else.’ That guy is unknown, too. Just because the draft projections are high it’s not automatic success for that guy.”
Ballard pointed to Pittman’s leap in Year 2 as an example of a young receiver finding his footing. And he still sees potential in wideouts Parris Campbell, Michael Strachan and Dezmon Patmon as well as tight ends Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson.
“We think we have some good players that now given a chance to play, have a chance to ascend,” Ballard said.
It’s a view shared by head coach Frank Reich, who notoriously has backed his offensive playmakers throughout his four-year run in Indianapolis.
That faith no doubt played a part in the Colts largely staying out of the exploding free agent wide receiver market last month.
But it won’t prevent Indianapolis from adding talent to the position all together.
There should be a number of options available when the Colts go on the clock with the 42nd overall pick April 29.
Among the wide receivers with potential to fall into the second round are North Dakota State’s Christian Watson, Georgia’s George Pickens, Penn State’s Jahan Dotson, Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore and Cincinnati’s Alec Pierce.
“There’s nobody better than Chris at continuing to develop the roster as we go – whether that be in the draft or whether that be signing guys in the next couple months or signing somebody in training camp,” Reich said. “In my mind, there is nobody who does that better than Chris. When I look at our roster and I think about where we’re going to be, I trust Chris and I trust our guys.
“In my mind, we’ve got everything we need. But I know Chris is always working on that, and it will get better.”
VETERAN RETURN?
Talks continue with veteran wide receiver TY Hilton toward a possible return that would mark his 11th season with Indianapolis.
No deal is imminent, however, as the parties keep the lines of communication open.
“We’ll still have some talks with TY,” Ballard said. “I think you all know my feelings toward TY Hilton. I think he can still play. I think he can still play productive football.”
ON LOCK
The Colts traded for quarterback Matt Ryan and edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue in March, but the biggest free agent signing came in the form of veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore on Monday.
The 31-year-old had long been on the team’s radar, but it wasn’t until he came into the building and Indianapolis grew comfortable with his health that a deal was reached.
Gilmore missed time with injuries in each of the past two seasons, but Ballard believes the two-year, $20 million contract the cornerback signed is a win for both parties.
“We feel really good about where he’s at and his future,” Ballard said. “Anytime you get a chance to add a corner with his pedigree at a price tag that you think is good for both parties I think you do it, and we did.”
QB SEARCH
Indianapolis has done due diligence in researching this year’s quarterback draft class, holding confirmed in-person workouts with Liberty’s Malik Willis, North Carolina’s Sam Howell and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder.
But Ballard cautioned against reading too much into those meetings, noting it’s the normal course of business.
“We’ve done it every year,” Ballard said. “Agents do a good job making sure they leak whenever we do.”
