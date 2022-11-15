Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-1) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame faces the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles after Dane Goodwin scored 20 points in Notre Dame's 88-81 victory over the Youngstown State Penguins.

Notre Dame went 24-11 overall last season while going 14-1 at home. The Fighting Irish averaged 12.2 points off of turnovers, 8.1 second chance points and 14.0 bench points last season.

Southern Indiana did not play in Division I last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

Trending Video

Recommended for you