Youngstown State Penguins (2-0) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0)
South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts the Youngstown State Penguins after Nate Laszewski scored 28 points in Notre Dame's 79-76 win against the Radford Highlanders.
Notre Dame went 24-11 overall a season ago while going 14-1 at home. The Fighting Irish averaged 14.0 assists per game on 26.1 made field goals last season.
Youngstown State finished 12-9 in Horizon action and 6-8 on the road last season. The Penguins averaged 5.4 steals, 2.6 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
