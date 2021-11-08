Mount St. Mary's (0-0) vs. Villanova (0-0)
Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Villanova gets the 2021-22 season rolling by hosting the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers. Mount St. Mary's went 12-11 last year, while Villanova ended up 18-7.
DID YOU KNOW: Mount St. Mary's went 1-4 against non-conference teams last season. In those five games, the Mountaineers gave up 65.4 points per game while scoring 56.8 per matchup. Villanova went 7-2 in non-conference play, averaging 75.9 points and giving up 65.9 per game in the process.
