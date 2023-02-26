Morgan State Bears (14-14, 6-6 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (16-11, 8-4 MEAC)
Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore takes on the Morgan State Bears after Donchevell Nugent scored 21 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore's 78-57 victory against the Coppin State Eagles.
The Hawks are 10-2 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Bears have gone 6-6 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State is the top team in the MEAC shooting 37.5% from downtown. Kamron Hobbs leads the Bears shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Da'Shawn Phillip averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Zion Styles is shooting 50.3% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.
Isaiah Burke is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 19 points. Malik Miller is averaging 10.4 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Morgan State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 11.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.
Bears: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
