Denver Nuggets (18-16, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (17-18, eighth in the Western Conference)
Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -2.5
BOTTOM LINE: Denver seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Dallas.
The Mavericks are 15-10 in conference games. Dallas ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 23.6 assists per game led by Jalen Brunson averaging 5.4.
The Nuggets are 11-9 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is fifth in the Western Conference allowing just 106.1 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.
The teams play for the third time this season. The Mavericks won the last meeting on Nov. 16. Kristaps Porzingis scored 29 points points to help lead the Mavericks to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Porzingis is averaging 20.6 points, eight rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Mavericks. Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.
Nikola Jokic is averaging 25.7 points, 13.9 rebounds and seven assists for the Nuggets. Monte Morris is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Denver.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 108.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.2 points per game.
Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 110.8 points, 43.4 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points.
INJURIES: Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (rest), Boban Marjanovic: out (health and safety protocols), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal), Trey Burke: out (health and safety protocols), JaQuori McLaughlin: out (health and safety protocols), Reggie Bullock: out (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Thomas: out (health and safety protocols).
Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Jeff Green: out (health and safety protocols), Markus Howard: out (knee), Austin Rivers: day to day (thumb), Vlatko Cancar: day to day (nose), Bones Hyland: out (health and safety protocols), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Zeke Nnaji: out (health and safety protocols), Jamal Murray: out (knee), Monte Morris: out (health and safety protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.