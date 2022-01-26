IUPUI Jaguars (1-17, 0-8 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (15-5, 8-1 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts the IUPUI Jaguars after Osei Price scored 27 points in Oakland's 104-61 win over the Michigan-Dearborn Wolverines.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 6-0 in home games. Oakland averages 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Jaguars are 0-8 in Horizon play. IUPUI is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Golden Grizzlies won the last matchup 78-45 on Dec. 4. Jalen Moore scored 15 points points to help lead the Golden Grizzlies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Lampman averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Trey Townsend is shooting 57.8% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

B.J. Maxwell is shooting 33.5% and averaging 10.8 points for the Jaguars. Bakari LaStrap is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Jaguars: 0-10, averaging 50.5 points, 24.0 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

Trending Video

Recommended for you