Editor's Note: The following items were taken from past editions of the Townsman.'
100 Years Ago — May 14, 1920
The 101st anniversary of Odd Fellowship was fittingly observed by Indian Ridge Rebekah Lodge Friday night in Odd Fellow’s Hall. A bountiful banquet was served in the G.A.R. hall at 7 o’clock and 100 covers were laid. Thomas F. Rhodes catered and served the following menu: cold meats, hot mashed potatoes, chicken pie, peas, rolls, coffee and cake and ice cream. An address of welcome was given by N.G., Mrs. Ira Buxton and a very interesting sketch of Odd Fellowship from the time of Adam, was given by Frank L. Brigham.
The hall in the new community building in Shawsheen village was used for the first time on last Saturday afternoon when nearly three hundred children of Shawsheen Village and West Parish were entertained at a May party given by Mr. and Mrs. William M. Wood. A punch and Judy show from Boston delighted the children. Games arranged by Miss Genevieve McNally principal of the Richardson school were played until five o’clock.
An alarm from box 52 on Wednesday called the fire department to a slight blaze on the roof of Buchan and McNally’s stable on Park street. The damage was slight.
75 Years Ago — May 10, 1945
A 9-year-old boy narrowly escaped serious injury Saturday afternoon when he was dragged nearly 76 feet through the square by an Eastern Massachusetts Street Railway bus. According to police reports, Robert Best, 9, 4 Argyle St., had attempted to board the bus and the door closed on his foot thus throwing him off balance when it moved on.
A fire caused by a flooded oil burner resulted in approximately $500 damage and threatened to demolish a two-story building at 24 Dufton Road on Sunday. Box 641 was sounded at 1:42, and when firemen arrived, the kitchen was a mass of flames and smoke was pouring from the building, as the oil had run over the floor.
Andover has had an increase in population of about 800 in the last five years, according to the results of the 1945 state census which have not yet become official.
Andover celebrated V-E day on Tuesday with its traditional calm. Mills and factories closed during the morning and the stores closed during the afternoon with even the drug stores closing before sundown. Schools closed at noon after holding appropriated exercises during the morning. The operation of the liquor establishments was left in the hands of the police chief by the selectmen with the recommendation that if in his opinion the situation was getting out of control, they be closed.
50 Years Ago — May 14, 1970
The Public Safety Center on North Main Street is now substantially complete and plans for moving in are underway. But traffic lights to control vehicles on North Main Street as emergency vehicles enter the thoroughfare will not be installed until possibly the fall. Town Manager Austin is now tracking down the whereabouts of about a half dozen desks ordered for the building. As soon as they are found and a delivery date given, plans will be made to move the Police Department to its new quarters.
The Reichhold Chemical Company has been notified by the Division of Water Resources that it is discharging inadequately treated wastes into the waters of the Shawsheen River, in contravention of the standards of the Clean Waters Act of 1966.
A photo shows several mothers and other participants who took part in a Mothers March for Peace Sunday in downtown Andover.