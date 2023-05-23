FORT WORTH, Texas — The Charles Schwab Challenge begins on Thursday, but before PGA Tour players battle it out in Fort Worth, who do oddsmakers believe has the edge?
If Fanduel’s predictions are accurate, it could be a great weekend for Texas natives in the PGA Tour. Fanduel has Dallas natives Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth with odds of +400 and +1200, respectively.
Scheffler is fresh off a runner-up finish in the PGA Championship which made him the No. 1 golf player in the world according to the Official World Golf Rankings.
Spieth has dominated at the Colonial Country Club over his career with eight top-10 finishes in 10 appearances and finished 29th at the PGA Championship.
Sam Burns who won last year’s tournament is tied for the fifth-best odds at +2200.
Here is the list of the 10 golfers with the best odds to win according to Fanduel:
+400: Scottie Scheffler
+1200: Jordan Spieth
+1400: Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau
+1600: Collin Morikawa
+2200: Max Homa, Sungjae Im, Sam Burns
+3000: Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose
©2023 Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Visit at star-telegram.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.