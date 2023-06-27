SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Kings are among the odds-on favorites for a number of free agents after making a big move in the NBA draft to improve their buying power.
The Kings traded Richaun Holmes and 24th overall pick Olivier-Maxence Prosper to the Dallas Mavericks, potentially clearing the way for them to have nearly $35 million in salary cap space with free agency set to begin Friday. Oddsmakers have taken note, linking the Kings to several of the league’s top free agents.
SportsBetting.ag released “next team” odds for 13 players on Tuesday. The Kings appeared on seven of those lists.
Sacramento was most strongly linked to Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton, who turned down a $40.4 million player option to become a free agent. Middleton is widely expected to re-sign with the Bucks, but the Kings are 4-1 favorites to acquire him if he leaves Milwaukee.
Middleton, 31, is a three-time All-Star who helped the Bucks win a championship in 2021. He averaged 15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 0.7 steals last season. He was limited to 33 games due to injuries and shot just 31.5% from 3-point range, but he is a career 38.8% 3-point shooter.
The Kings are not considered the top suitor for any of the other free agents on the SportsBegging.ag list. However, they have the fifth-best odds landing Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (7-1); sixth-best odds of signing Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (7-1); sixth-best odds of signing Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (16-1); seventh-best odds of adding Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (10-1); seventh-best odds of signing Bucks center Brook Lopez (12-1); and 10th-best odds of picking up Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (12-1).
With veteran forward Harrison Barnes entering free agency, there has been widespread speculation the Kings could have interest in players such as Middleton, Green, Grant and Kuzma.
Green, 33, has a close relationship with Kings coach Mike Brown, who spent six seasons as Steve Kerr’s lead assistant with the Warriors. Green is a four-time NBA champion, four-time All-Star, eight-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection and a former Defensive Player of the Year.
Green averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists last season. He would help the Kings address their defensive deficiencies, but there are questions about his fit in the team’s offense.
Grant, 29, averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Portland Trail Blazers last season, shooting 40.1% from 3-point range. He is also know as a strong defender who is capable of guarding multiple positions.
Kuzma, 27, averaged 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Wizards last season. He shot 33.3% from 3-point range, down from his career high of 36.6% as a rookie with the Lakers.
