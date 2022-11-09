FRISCO, Texas — Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons continued the recruitment of free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Wednesday.
“I just been seeing stuff, and s---, we can use him,” Parsons said after practice. “I think he’s a great player. He’ll expand this offense, he’ll do more. He brings a lot. He’s a guy you want on the team besides the other critic’s stuff that people make up and s--- about him, I think he’s a great dude from my experience with him and every time I see him. He can add real value to the team and help us do what we want to do.”
Parsons’ teammate, running back Ezekiel Elliott, also said he wants to see Beckham in Dallas.
“We know the type of player Odell is. We know how explosive he can be and what he can be for this offense,” Elliott said. “It’d be great to get him down here in Dallas. Just another weapon in our repertoire. … We want him. We want OBJ.”
Beckham, who played with Cleveland and the Los Angeles Rams last season, is recovering from a torn ACL, suffered in Super Bowl LVI. Beckham is apparently close to returning and has said Dallas, Green Bay, Buffalo and the New York Giants are interested in him.
Cowboys’ officials have held internal discussions about signing Beckham. The issue is his health and what type of contract he would command on the open market.
The Cowboys have less than $7 million in salary cap space, so it’s quite possible a one- or two-year deal is possible. If it fits financially.
Parsons has gone back and forth on Twitter with Beckham about playing in Dallas. Beckham told Parsons, through Twitter, he has family in the Dallas area.
“It’s not my obligation at all or I don’t feel obligated it do it,” Parsons said regarding recruiting Beckham. “But if the guy is on the market and he’s talking about he wants to play and he wants to win games, then (expletive) me too. I want to win it just as bad as you do. If you want to come and win games come win games over here help us get to that (Super Bowl) that you want. I want it.”
