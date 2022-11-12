American Eagles (0-1) at George Mason Patriots (1-1)
Fairfax, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces the American Eagles after Josh Oduro scored 20 points in George Mason's 83-69 win over the Longwood Lancers.
George Mason went 14-16 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Patriots averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 9.2 second chance points and 7.7 bench points last season.
American went 10-22 overall a season ago while going 4-16 on the road. The Eagles gave up 70.9 points per game while committing 14.9 fouls last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
