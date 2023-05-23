DANVERS — Parents began to reunite with their children late Monday afternoon as faculty, students and other staff were released from a lockdown at St. John’s Prep due to a report of an active shooter, which authorities say turned out to be a hoax.
The Summer Street area near the school was teeming with police, fire and ambulance personnel — as well as parents — amid a report of an active shooter on campus at Benjamin Hall, shortly before 2 p.m. The sounds of sirens filled the air as state and local police, as well as officers from surrounding communities, all responded to the scene.
But school officials now say the incident was a false alarm.
“We believe that St. John’s was the victim of a swatting call,” St. John’s Prep said in a statement on the school’s website. “Everyone is safe, there have been no injuries and police are currently clearing campus buildings as we account for all students.”
Other North Shore schools have been targeted by swatting calls this year — which authorities describe as a criminal harassment tactic of deceiving emergency responders into sending an armed police or emergency service response team to another person’s address. Boston College High School was also targeted by an apparent swatting call on Monday, according to reports.
Tearful reunions
Later that afternoon, people hugged and wiped away tears as St. John’s Prep students rushed away from a tent that remained from Saturday’s graduation where they gathered as they exited the building. The sense of relief among the crowd was palpable.
Karen LeBlanc, a parent of a freshman at the school who was directed with other parents to head over to Stop & Shop plaza nearby to meet their children, said she was in the middle of cleaning the bathroom when she got a text from her son.
“I heard from him first, he texted me that there was a shooter at the school,” she said. “I couldn’t get through to him until I called him and he answered me whispering, saying he was hiding under a desk.”
“I was in a panic, I didn’t really know what to do so I just started calling other parents,” said LeBlanc. “You hear (about) these things all the time and it’s scary even when it’s on the other side of the country, but this feels way worse.”
At 1:49 p.m., several dozen state police troopers arrived on campus, shortly after the initial call. State police said officers made immediate entry to the building. Students, faculty and staff were ordered to shelter in place. At 2:20 p.m., police were doing secondary sweeps of the campus.
By about 2:30 p.m., a Topsfield police officer wearing a bullet-proof vest said parents were being instructed to go to Stop & Shop in a nearby plaza where Marblehead police were stationed.
The scene was chaotic as people rushed around in confusion. Parents exited their vehicles quickly, some leaving their doors open.
“Do you know what’s going on?” a woman asked a Salem News reporter.
Officer’s gun discards
There was also a secondary report of a firearm being discharged in a school bathroom in Benjamin Hall by one of the responding Danvers police officers, said Danvers police Chief James Lovell at a press conference Monday afternoon.
No one other than the officer was in the room at the time, he said, but that elevated the situation from a normal swatting response to an actual active shooter situation, despite the discharge being an accident.
“Due to the accidental discharge, that’s what really kind of ramped up the response,” Lovell said. “Typically, we would have probably just kept our patrol force investigating initially, but when we had that report, we didn’t know where it happened at originally or how it occurred, so we had a larger response.”
‘Everybody’s nightmare’
“This is everybody’s nightmare,” Head of School Edward Hardiman said at the press conference. “Every parent, in the context of our culture today, is concerned that things like this can happen.”
Staff remained with students in the commencement tent to comfort and talk with them after exiting the building, Hardiman said. Some students who were inside the Leo and Joan Mahoney Wellness Center had run into the woods near the school during the incident.
“Our faculty and our staff responded in the appropriate way,” Hardiman said. “For those that felt it was better to run, they did and we have worked to find them and to account for them.”
The school followed its lockdown procedures the moment it got wind of what was happening, he said.
A team of counselors will be available to support students, faculty and staff following the incident.
“We believe in communicating with everyone coming together as a community and supporting each other,” Hardiman said. “Some of us are going to be OK, some of us are going to be really traumatized by what’s happened. Our responsibility is to reach out to each other support each other, care for each other.”
He added that the school has a lot of experience going through tragedy in light of the death of 12-year-old Sebastian Robinson, a student at St. John’s who was killed along with his mother by his father in a murder-suicide this winter.
Uvalde anniversary
Monday was also the one-year anniversary of the massacre at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Twenty-one people were killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, a former student at the school. Nineteen of the victims were students and two teachers. Seventeen others were injured but survived.
“Our primary goal is to make sure that everybody was safe, and now we reflect on what’s happened, take what we’ve learned and prepare for the future,” said Hardiman.
The incident remains under investigation. It is still unclear where the swatting call came from, Lovell said.
Staff Writer Michael McHugh contributed to this report.
