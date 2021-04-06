LAWRENCE — Local and state fire officials continue to probe the cause of the five-alarm blaze that destroyed three homes and damaged three others on Easter Sunday, causing more than $1 million in damage, according to fire Chief Brian Moriarty.
He said investigators from the city and state are currently reviewing video footage from the fire to determine a cause. He does not believe it to be suspicious, but said a final cause is forthcoming from the office of state Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey.
“We’re making progress,” Moriarty said Tuesday. “We’re leaning toward an accidental fire. We do have it on video and know where it started. Unfortunately, we may not have the exact cause if someone doesn’t come forward as a witness since it’s so totally destroyed. It may go down as undetermined.”
The fire destroyed 19 Bennington St., 12 Saratoga St., and 14 Saratoga St. and heavily damaged 16 Saratoga St., 21 Bennington St. and 23 Bennington St.
Twenty-six mutual aid companies descended on Lawrence to assist with fighting the flames.
Moriarty said firefighting was complicated by high winds, congestion in the densely populated neighborhood and the fact that onlookers simply stopped to gawk at the fire.
According to Moriarty, a drone flown at the scene by the Lawrence Police Department helped identify hot spots and zero in on just where firefighters needed to be as they battled flames in total darkness.
“I could see heat imaging on one of our cameras, so I had one of our ladder trucks tell me what it was. It was a chimney, so I knew it wasn’t anything to worry about. Someone’s furnace was probably on,” said Moriarty, who first got the idea to use the city’s year-old drone during the four-alarm Feb. 22 fire at the Corpus Christi Parish rectory downtown. “It was just another tool to use. It was the first time we used it. I figured since the houses were close together we’d try it.”
Helping the fire victims
In the 48 hours since the massive blaze, the community has come together to support the 16 people forced from their homes.
Leading the goodwill charge is Heal Lawrence, a 9-year-old nonprofit founded by Wayne Hayes and Juan “Manny” Gonzalez aimed at helping fire victims get back on their feet.
Co-founder Gonzalez is a Lawrence firefighter who was on duty the night of this particular fire.
Starting on Monday, Gonzalez served as the “boots on the ground” representative for Heal Lawrence, working with displaced families while Hayes hit the phones with fiscal agent Greater Lawrence Community Action Council, the Red Cross disaster action team and others.
“We are always trying to fill the gaps as they appear. We ask for people to send us money or gift cards, because these families will need things for a while and we’ll have to raise quite a bit of money,” Hayes explained.
Once families or individuals are registered with the Red Cross, Heal Lawrence steps in as necessary to supply money or gift cards, Hayes said. As a result of Heal Lawrence’s affiliation with GLCAC, any client Heal Lawrence works with after a fire is eligible to take advantage of services that the agency offers, Hayes said — all residents need to do is ask.
The group also has access to discounted hotel rates at four hotels in Andover and Tewksbury, Hayes said. Rooms for displaced residents are typically suites with a kitchenette able to house four to six people.
To take advantage of the services provided by Heal Lawrence, call Hayes at 978-758-8499 or email heallawrence@aol.com
The mayor’s constituent services department has also opened up a hotline to assist residents displaced by the fire. That number is 978-641-4382.
There are several ways members of the community can help those impacted by the fire.
Gift cards to Market Basket, Walmart, Target or area restaurants may be dropped off at the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill St., with “Heal Lawrence” written on them.
Checks made payable to Heal Lawrence’s fiscal agent GLCAC are accepted by mail, with Heal Lawrence in the memo line. They may be mailed to GLCAC at 305 Essex St., Lawrence, MA 01840.