HAVERHILL — Police said they plan to summons two adult males to court on charges of disorderly conduct after they walked across the partially frozen Merrimack River last week, prompting a response by fire, police and the city’s harbormaster.
Deputy Police Chief Stephen Doherty said police responded about 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 9 to 215 Water St. on a report of two adult males walking on the partially frozen river.
Doherty said numerous officers were dispatched and that the two men initially refused to get off the river.
“Their actions purposefully created a risk, a public inconvenience, annoyance and alarm by creating a hazard that served no legitimate purpose and therefore they will be summoned to court for disorderly conduct,” he said.
He said his department responded immediately as did the city’s harbormaster and police — who all worked together to ensure the situation did not turn tragic.
“Most people in Haverhill use common sense but you can’t predict it,” O’Brien said about the decision to walk on the river’s ice. “We hope that people are aware of the dangers of ice and like anything to use common sense to keep themselves safe.”
He said Engine 4 from Bradford responded along with the harbormaster and worked in cooperation with police to get the men off the ice.
“One of our deputies was at the Crescent Yacht Club along with the harbormaster and his airboat, which can cross almost anything,” O’Brien said. “If it’s open water we have boats and we also have a hovercraft that can be used on ice or snow.”
“Given the situation and location we staged at the yacht club and we would have found a way onto the river if needed,” O’Brien added. “The proper equipment was there waiting to be used.”
O’Brien noted that the fire department “always has and always will be the primary rescue response.”
Police said both men made it safely back onto land at Riverside Park, where officers were waiting for them.
Human Services Director Vincent Ouellette is warning kids and adults not to venture out onto the river ice at any time or onto any of the city’s ponds or lakes as they are not monitored for ice depth, with the exception of Plug Pond (Lake Saltonstall) where the city has a designated area marked with bales of hay near the boat ramp adjacent to the parking lot.
“Some bodies of water in Haverhill have underground streams that make them unstable so you really should stay away, especially now that we’re expecting to get warmer weather,” Ouellette said on Tuesday. “As for the river, it’s never going to be safe enough to walk on as the water is constantly moving and it’s a tidal river with water flowing in and out.”