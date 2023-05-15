Windham High boys lacrosse team has taken the term brotherhood to another level, with five sets of brothers on the varsity team. Here they are, bottom row (left to right) Billy DiPietro, Rocco Mancini, Vito Mancini, Jake Suliveras and Dylan Suliveras; top row, Rob DiPietro, Matt Desmaris, Bryan Desmaris, Josh Trudel and Andrew Trudel.