WINDHAM, N.H. — Brotherhood.
That’s a word that is constantly thrown around high school athletic teams, probably too frequently.
But not in Windham. Not when it comes to its boys varsity lacrosse team.
This year’s Jaguars roster includes five sets of brothers, which means one-third of its 31 players on the roster.
The Windham “brotherhood” includes Billy and Rob DePietro, Bryan and Matthew Desmarais, Dylan and Jake Suliveras, Andrew and Joshua Trudel and Vito and Rocco Mancini. Bryan and Vito are seniors, Billy, Matthew, Dylan and Andrew are juniors, Rob and Rocco are sophomores and Jake and Joshua are freshmen. Bryan and Andrew are also team captains.
And last year’s team had three other sets including Gabe and Adrian Robinson, Adam and Liam Burke and Blake and Coleston Bazin. Gabe, Adam and Blake have since graduated but their younger brothers are still part of this year’s team.
“One of the reasons why we have so many brothers is the age proximity,” said Windham first-year head coach Derek St. Cyr.
“One will start playing and then the other one will see big brother playing and will say ‘I want to do that. I want to run around and whack people with sticks. That looks fun. Sign me up.’” coach noted. “Then the next thing you know, your weekends are filled up with lacrosse jamborees and you’re a lacrosse family.”
The brothers not only bring out the best in each other and the entire team.
“There’s a little more accountability with the brothers and they are a little harder on each other,” he said. “Take for instance, the Trudeau Brothers — one plays offense and one plays defense. We’ll be out here practicing and when they matched up, we all get to see that little extra twinkle in their eyes. They want to go a little bit harder which they do. It’s a competitive spirit. It’s great from that perspective and it keeps everyone honest.”
That brother rivalry certainly got pretty competitive during a normal practice two years ago. Matt Desmarais remembers it vividly.
“I was a freshman and Bryan was a sophomore and we were at practice and went 1-on-1 (in a drill). He called me out (wanting to go up against me) so I said ‘OK, I’m ready to dodge on him’. (The drill starts) and he just gives me this big push and I get floored onto the ground. I’m just sitting there (on the ground) but this is lacrosse so I have to get back up.
“I get back up and we do the drill one more time. This time I get him on a good move and I go and score. I went up to him, pointed in his face and said ‘How do you like that?’ He got mad. We went at it one more time and I got leveled again,” Matt said with a big laugh.
Billy and Rob DiPietro are separated by a year, with Billy a junior. While in most cases it’s the older brother who pulls the younger brother into the sport as a youngster, it was Billy who followed Rob. The two are working very well together this season, including Rob winning 63 percent of the team’s face-offs and Billy excelling as the team’s long-stick middie and defensive star.
“We have always been competitive, but we’re also best friends so it’s been a good mix. We have had our (disagreements). I’m not afraid to tell him what to do and when he does something wrong, I make sure I tell him,” said Billy with a big smile.
The Mancini Brothers are new to the sport, both playing for the first time. They have grown up playing ice hockey together, including Vito being named an All-State goalie this past winter. Once the two of them decided to put on the lacrosse helmet and grab the stick for the first time, there was one rule coming from their own household.
“Mom said I wasn’t allowed to (beat on Rocco),” said Vito with a big laugh. “So I have to stick to the rules a little bit. I don’t know, maybe in the last practice I can get him.”
While Vito joked around about that, he said he’s very proud of his brother for becoming such a great athlete in both sports. Vito’s also proud to be part of this ten-man brotherhood crew.
“It’s a pretty special thing to be honest. I have never heard of something like this before. It’s pretty cool to be a part of it. Basically all ten of us start and play a lot. All ten of us have basically grown up together and basically played youth lacrosse with each other, too,” he said. “Other sports, we don’t really have a tight brotherhood. But with lacrosse, it seems like we’re all close — like one big family.”
