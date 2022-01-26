KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting a fourth straight American Football Conference Championship game, something that's never happened in the National Football League. If you aren't a fan yet or you're looking to jumpstart your fandom, there's no better time than now.
Before they kickoff against the Cincinnati Bengals at 2 p.m. on Sunday, take some time to learn about the Chiefs' rich history. We couldn't include every moment of celebration, frustration, excitement and anguish, so we put together a small selection of what makes the Chiefs a must-follow in Kansas City.
And you may ask yourself, how did they get here?
The Chiefs were originally The Dallas Texans in the American Football League. Lamar Hunt, the owner, moved the team to Kansas City in 1963, and they've been here ever since. The Chiefs were in the first-ever Super Bowl, then called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game, where they lost to the NFL's Green Bay Packers 35-10.
They won Super Bowl IV against the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 and were chasing that glory for the rest of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st century. Then, some changes in the front office and the coaching staff began to swing things in Kansas City's favor.
They've been this good for how long?
The Chiefs being at the head of the table is a brand new feeling to fans, but they've been trending in this direction since head coach Andy Reid's arrival on Jan. 4, 2013. Reid, along with former quarterback Alex Smith, brought in a winning culture to Kansas City, and they haven't looked back since.
Kansas City hasn't had a losing season since 2013, and they've made the playoffs in all but one season, when they were eliminated from playoff contention on the last day of the 2014 season. Each year, it felt like they were one step closer to the edge of glory before breaking in classic Kansas City fashion.
In 2017, the seeds were planted for the future when they traded up in the first round of the NFL draft to take a quarterback out of Texas Tech.
Seasons do Fear The Reaper, Patrick Mahomes
Super Bowl MVP, captain, leader, game-breaker, winner, champion. All of these and more describe quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and to this day, fans can't believe he plays for Kansas City.
For years, it was always the Chiefs on the other end of a crushing defeat by a generational quarterback leading his team on a game-winning drive. Whether it was Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or the one time Andrew Luck led a 28-point comeback in the 2013 wild-card game, Kansas City was always missing that one piece.
Mahomes was the piece, and now it's their turn. When the ball is in his hands in a close game, the opposing team's fans know the result. All they can do is watch.
They've never finished below second place in the AFC standings since he took over the starting job in 2018. The only time he's played a playoff game on the road was during the Super Bowl, and he's taken the Chiefs there in back-to-back seasons, with a third-straight appearance just one game away.
Mahomes has also left his footprint in Kansas City. He's part-owner of the Kansas City Royals and his fiancé, Brittany Matthews, is part-owner of the Kansas City Current.
No longer do Chiefs fans have to dream about having the superstar quarterback that takes them to the mountaintop. The Chiefs finally have that cornerstone, and he'll be here until at least 2031.
Wait — why is there a wolf on the field?
The mascot for the Chiefs is surprising for newcomers, but once you've adjusted, you'll realize it's a match made in heaven. Introduced in 1989, KC Wolf has entertained fans of all ages with his wacky antics and multiple costume changes throughout a single game.
Why a wolf? Because of the Wolfpack, a group of rowdy fans that sat in the bleachers when the Chiefs played at Municipal Stadium. The Wolfpack was back for every game with one goal — to cause mass destruction for opponents.
KC Wolf also serves as a successor to Warpaint, the team's live horse who was retired before the 2021 season as the team begins to move away from Native American imagery.
Hop on the bandwagon and enjoy the ride. There's space for everyone.
