Fordham Rams (14-14, 7-9 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (12-16, 5-11 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass -4; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits the UMass Minutemen after Chuba Ohams scored 23 points in Fordham's 85-73 victory against the UMass Minutemen.

The Minutemen are 9-5 in home games. UMass is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rams are 7-9 against A-10 opponents. Fordham ranks fourth in the A-10 with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ohams averaging 8.3.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Fordham won the last meeting 85-73 on March 1. Ohams scored 23 points to help lead the Rams to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Fernandes is averaging 13.6 points and 5.3 assists for the Minutemen. Rich Kelly is averaging 7.9 points and 1.1 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the last 10 games for UMass.

Darius Quisenberry is shooting 37.7% and averaging 17.0 points for the Rams. Josh Navarro is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 62.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

