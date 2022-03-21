Abilene Christian Wildcats (24-10, 11-7 WAC) vs. Ohio Bobcats (25-9, 14-6 MAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ohio Bobcats and Abilene Christian Wildcats square off in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Bobcats have gone 14-6 against MAC teams. Ohio averages 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Wildcats' record in WAC action is 11-7. Abilene Christian ranks sixth in the WAC allowing 66.5 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Vander Plas is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 14.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals. Mark Sears is shooting 38.0% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Ohio.

Airion Simmons is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Makhi Morris is shooting 46.2% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

