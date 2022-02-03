Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-12, 3-6 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (17-3, 8-1 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -16; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mark Sears and the Ohio Bobcats host Noah Farrakhan and the Eastern Michigan Eagles in MAC action Thursday.

The Bobcats have gone 11-1 at home. Ohio is 13-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 3-6 in conference matchups. Eastern Michigan has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Carter is averaging 14.6 points and seven rebounds for the Bobcats. Sears is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Farrakhan is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 17 points. Bryce McBride is shooting 43.2% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

