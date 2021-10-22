Edmonton Oilers (4-0-0, second in the Pacific) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (1-2-0, seventh in the Pacific)
Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -138, Oilers +116; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton will try to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against Vegas.
Vegas went 40-14-2 overall and 21-5-2 at home a season ago. The Golden Knights scored 31 power play goals with a 17.8% success rate on power play opportunities last season.
Edmonton went 35-19-2 overall and 19-7-2 on the road a season ago. The Oilers recorded 315 assists on 183 total goals last season.
The teams square off Friday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Golden Knights: Mark Stone: day to day (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark: day to day (health protocols).
Oilers: None listed.
