Colorado Avalanche (55-16-6, first in the Central) vs. Edmonton Oilers (45-26-6, second in the Pacific)
Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Oilers take on Colorado.
The Oilers are 31-13-3 against Western Conference opponents. Edmonton ranks seventh in the league averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by Connor McDavid with 0.9.
The Avalanche are 14-5-3 against opponents from the Central. Colorado has scored 294 goals and is third in the league averaging 3.8 goals per game. Mikko Rantanen leads the team with 36.
In their last meeting on April 9, Colorado won 2-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 54 goals and has 106 points. McDavid has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.
Rantanen has 91 total points while scoring 36 goals and totaling 55 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has 15 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.
LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 8-1-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .940 save percentage.
Avalanche: 8-2-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.6 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.
INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.
Avalanche: Andrew Cogliano: day to day (undisclosed), Devon Toews: day to day (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Mikko Rantanen: out (illness), Erik Johnson: day to day (undisclosed), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
