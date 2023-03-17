Edmonton Oilers (37-23-8, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (37-23-7, fourth in the Pacific Division)
Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Seattle Kraken after Mattias Janmark scored two goals in the Oilers' 4-1 win against the Dallas Stars.
Seattle is 37-23-7 overall and 11-7-2 against the Pacific Division. The Kraken are 16-6-3 in games they convert at least one power play.
Edmonton has gone 37-23-8 overall with a 10-6-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Oilers have allowed 226 goals while scoring 264 for a +38 scoring differential.
The teams play Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Oilers won 7-2 in the last meeting. Janmark led the Oilers with two goals.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Eberle has 15 goals and 37 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.
Connor McDavid has 56 goals and 73 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has scored nine goals with five assists over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.
Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 4.3 goals, seven assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.
INJURIES: Kraken: Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body).
Oilers: Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Zach Hyman: day to day (undisclosed), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Ryan McLeod: day to day (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
