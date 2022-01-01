Dallas Mavericks (16-18, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (12-22, 12th in the Western Conference)
Oklahoma City; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hosts Dallas trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.
The Thunder have gone 10-15 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City has a 4-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Mavericks are 14-10 in Western Conference play. Dallas has a 7-14 record against teams above .500.
The teams square off for the second time this season. The Mavericks won the last meeting on Dec. 13. Jalen Brunson scored 18 points to help lead the Mavericks to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.
Brunson is averaging 15.6 points and 5.3 assists for the Mavericks. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 22.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 5-5, averaging 102.9 points, 47.3 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points per game.
Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 109.5 points, 45.0 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.0 points.
INJURIES: Thunder: Derrick Favors: out (health protocols), Josh Giddey: out (health protocols), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (health protocols), Darius Bazley: out (health and safety protocols).
Mavericks: Boban Marjanovic: out (health and safety protocols), Luka Doncic: out (health and safety protocols), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal), Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (health protocols), Maxi Kleber: out (health protocols), Trey Burke: out (health and safety protocols), JaQuori McLaughlin: out (health and safety protocols), Reggie Bullock: out (health and safety protocols), Brandon Knight: out (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Thomas: out (health and safety protocols), Frank Ntilikina: out (thigh).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.