Denver Nuggets (18-18, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (13-24, 14th in the Western Conference)
Oklahoma City; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City comes into the matchup against Denver as losers of three in a row.
The Thunder are 1-4 in division matchups. Oklahoma City gives up 106.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.3 points per game.
The Nuggets are 2-5 against the rest of their division. Denver ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 25.8 assists per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 6.8.
The teams play for the second time this season. The Thunder won the last matchup on Dec. 23. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points points to help lead the Thunder to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is averaging 10.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 24.6 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.
Jokic is averaging 24.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Nuggets. Will Barton is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Denver.
LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 101.2 points, 47.5 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points per game.
Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 107.6 points, 44.1 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points.
INJURIES: Thunder: Derrick Favors: out (back), Isaiah Roby: out (health and safety protocols).
Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Markus Howard: out (knee), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee), Petr Cornelie: out (health and safety protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.