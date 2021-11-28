Oklahoma City Thunder (6-13, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (3-16, 15th in the Western Conference)
Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City aims to break its five-game losing streak with a victory over Houston.
The Rockets are 1-12 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is 1-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Thunder have gone 6-6 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is the league leader with 47.8 rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 7.3.
The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 18 the Thunder won 101-89 led by 34 points from Luguentz Dort, while Jalen Green scored 21 points for the Rockets.
TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood is scoring 16.4 points per game with 11.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Rockets. Green is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Houston.
Giddey is averaging 10.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Thunder. Dort is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 103.6 points, 45.0 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points per game.
Thunder: 3-7, averaging 99.8 points, 49.1 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points.
INJURIES: Rockets: Jalen Green: out (hamstring).
Thunder: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.