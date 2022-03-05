Utah Jazz (39-23, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (20-43, 14th in the Western Conference)
Oklahoma City; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City aims to end its six-game home skid with a victory over Utah.
The Thunder are 14-27 against conference opponents. Oklahoma City is last in the Western Conference with 21.6 assists per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 6.4.
The Jazz have gone 25-13 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 36.1% from deep. Royce O'Neale leads the Jazz shooting 41.6% from 3-point range.
The teams square off for the third time this season. The Jazz won the last matchup 110-104 on Nov. 25. Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points to help lead the Jazz to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Giddey is averaging 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 33.4 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.
Donovan Mitchell is averaging 25.9 points, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Utah.
LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 3-7, averaging 108.2 points, 45.9 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points per game.
Jazz: 8-2, averaging 115.3 points, 48.1 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points.
INJURIES: Thunder: Josh Giddey: out (hip), Ty Jerome: out (hip), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot), Derrick Favors: out (back), Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Aaron Wiggins: out (ankle), Luguentz Dort: out (shoulder).
Jazz: Jared Butler: day to day (ankle).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.