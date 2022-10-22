Oklahoma City Thunder (0-1, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (1-1, sixth in the Western Conference)
Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -7.5; over/under is 225
BOTTOM LINE: Denver takes on Oklahoma City in a matchup of Western Conference teams.
Denver finished 29-23 in Western Conference play and 23-18 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Nuggets gave up 118.0 points per game while committing 25.0 fouls last season.
Oklahoma City went 6-10 in Northwest Division action and 12-29 on the road a season ago. The Thunder shot 43.0% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range last season.
INJURIES: Nuggets: Jamal Murray: out (knee), Collin Gillespie: out (leg).
Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.