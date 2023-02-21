Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-12, 4-10 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (13-14, 3-11 Big 12)
Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -2.5; over/under is 137.5
BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech visits the Oklahoma Sooners after Jaylon Tyson scored 27 points in Texas Tech's 78-72 win against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
The Sooners are 8-6 in home games. Oklahoma ranks third in the Big 12 with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Tanner Groves averaging 5.8.
The Red Raiders have gone 4-10 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech has a 7-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Sherfield is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Sooners. Jacob Groves is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.
Pop Isaacs is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 11.8 points. Kevin Obanor is shooting 48.7% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for Texas Tech.
LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.
Red Raiders: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
