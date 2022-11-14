UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-1) at Oklahoma Sooners (1-1)
Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Jalen Hill scored 22 points in Oklahoma's 66-58 victory against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.
Oklahoma went 12-6 at home a season ago while going 19-16 overall. The Sooners averaged 14.0 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.
UNC Wilmington finished 27-9 overall last season while going 9-5 on the road. The Seahawks averaged 10.6 assists per game on 25.1 made field goals last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
