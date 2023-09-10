North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.