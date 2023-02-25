Oklahoma Sooners (13-15, 3-12 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (17-10, 8-7 Big 12)
Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa State -7; over/under is 128.5
BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma will aim to end its six-game road slide when the Sooners take on No. 23 Iowa State.
The Cyclones have gone 13-1 at home. Iowa State is eighth in the Big 12 shooting 33.5% from downtown, led by Caleb Grill shooting 37.7% from 3-point range.
The Sooners are 3-12 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma has a 1-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Grill is averaging 10 points for the Cyclones. Gabe Kalscheur is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa State.
Grant Sherfield is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 16.5 points and 3.4 assists. Jalen Hill is shooting 53.8% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.
Sooners: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
