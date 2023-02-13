Kansas State Wildcats (19-6, 7-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-13, 2-10 Big 12)
Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma will try to end its four-game losing streak when the Sooners take on No. 12 Kansas State.
The Sooners are 7-6 in home games. Oklahoma is 1-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Wildcats are 7-5 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State ranks sixth in the Big 12 shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.
The Sooners and Wildcats meet Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Sherfield averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Jalen Hill is shooting 53.2% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.
Keyontae Johnson is averaging 17.6 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Markquis Nowell is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 2-8, averaging 66.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.
Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
