Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-1) at Oklahoma Sooners (0-1)
Norman, Oklahoma; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma Sooners host the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions in non-conference action.
Oklahoma finished 12-6 at home last season while going 19-16 overall. The Sooners averaged 69.1 points per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.
UAPB finished 7-24 overall a season ago while going 2-17 on the road. The Golden Lions gave up 78.3 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.