Eastern Washington Eagles (23-10, 16-2 Big Sky) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (19-15, 8-10 Big 12)
Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma State Cowboys take on the Eastern Washington Eagles in the National Invitation Tournament.
The Cowboys have gone 8-10 against Big 12 opponents, with an 11-5 record in non-conference play. Oklahoma State is 3-2 in one-possession games.
The Eagles are 16-2 against Big Sky teams. Eastern Washington is the Big Sky leader with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Casey Jones averaging 5.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Thompson is averaging 11.6 points for the Cowboys. Caleb Asberry is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.
Steele Venters is shooting 46.6% and averaging 15.7 points for the Eagles. Angelo Allegri is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.
Eagles: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
