Oklahoma Sooners (15-16, 5-13 Big 12) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (17-14, 8-10 Big 12)
Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma State -1.5; over/under is 135.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma State Cowboys play in the Big 12 Tournament against the Oklahoma Sooners.
The Cowboys are 8-10 against Big 12 opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Oklahoma State averages 69.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.
The Sooners' record in Big 12 games is 5-13. Oklahoma is seventh in the Big 12 with 13.2 assists per game led by Grant Sherfield averaging 3.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Thompson is averaging 11.9 points for the Cowboys. Caleb Asberry is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.
Sherfield is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 16.1 points and 3.3 assists. Milos Uzan is shooting 42.9% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.
Sooners: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
