Youngstown State Penguins (24-9, 15-5 Horizon League) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (18-15, 8-10 Big 12)
Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Youngstown State Penguins play in the National Invitation Tournament.
The Cowboys' record in Big 12 play is 8-10, and their record is 10-5 in non-conference games. Oklahoma State is eighth in the Big 12 with 29.2 points per game in the paint led by Kalib Boone averaging 7.9.
The Penguins are 15-5 in Horizon League play. Youngstown State has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Thompson is shooting 39.6% and averaging 11.7 points for the Cowboys. John-Michael Wright is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.
Dwayne Cohill is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Penguins. Brandon Rush is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.
Penguins: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
