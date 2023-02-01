Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-9, 3-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-9, 2-6 Big 12)
Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -3.5; over/under is 131.5
BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Grant Sherfield scored 30 points in Oklahoma's 93-69 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Sooners have gone 7-4 in home games. Oklahoma averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.
The Cowboys are 3-5 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sherfield is scoring 17.0 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Sooners. Jalen Hill is averaging 11.1 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 55.3% over the past 10 games for Oklahoma.
Bryce Thompson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Avery Anderson III is shooting 41.0% and averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.
Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.