Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-6) at Old Dominion Monarchs (6-4)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts Gardner-Webb aiming to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Monarchs are 5-0 in home games. Old Dominion ranks eighth in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.1 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are 1-5 on the road. Gardner-Webb is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaunce Jenkins is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Monarchs. Ben Stanley is averaging 12.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 45.9% for Old Dominion.

Julien Soumaoro is shooting 45.2% and averaging 11.9 points for the Runnin' Bulldogs. Anthony Selden is averaging 11.6 points for Gardner-Webb.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

Trending Video

Recommended for you