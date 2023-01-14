Old Dominion Monarchs (10-7, 2-3 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (14-4, 3-2 Sun Belt)
Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -9.5; over/under is 144.5
BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays the Old Dominion Monarchs after Taevion Kinsey scored 23 points in Marshall's 89-67 victory against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.
The Thundering Herd have gone 11-1 in home games. Marshall is first in the Sun Belt with 19.3 assists per game led by Kinsey averaging 5.9.
The Monarchs are 2-3 in Sun Belt play. Old Dominion is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Handlogten is averaging 8.9 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Thundering Herd. Kinsey is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.
Tyreek Scott-Grayson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Chaunce Jenkins is shooting 47.3% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for Old Dominion.
LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 39.3 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.
Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
