Kentucky Wildcats (14-7, 5-3 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC)
Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ole Miss -7; over/under is 135.5
BOTTOM LINE: Matthew Murrell and the Ole Miss Rebels host Oscar Tshiebwe and the Kentucky Wildcats in SEC play Tuesday.
The Rebels are 6-6 on their home court. Ole Miss ranks ninth in the SEC with 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Murrell averaging 4.7.
The Wildcats have gone 5-3 against SEC opponents. Kentucky is seventh in the SEC giving up 66.9 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Murrell is averaging 14.9 points for the Rebels. Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.
Antonio Reeves averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Tshiebwe is shooting 59.0% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for Kentucky.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 1-9, averaging 63.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.
Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.