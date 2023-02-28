Texas A&M Aggies (21-8, 13-3 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-18, 3-13 SEC)
Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ole Miss -5; over/under is 136
BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Texas A&M faces the Ole Miss Rebels after Wade Taylor IV scored 21 points in Texas A&M's 69-62 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The Rebels have gone 7-9 in home games. Ole Miss has a 7-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Aggies are 13-3 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M scores 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.
The Rebels and Aggies match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Rebels. Amaree Abram is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.
Taylor is shooting 40.7% and averaging 16.1 points for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.
Aggies: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
