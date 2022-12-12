Rice Owls (6-2, 0-1 C-USA) at Texas Longhorns (7-1)
Austin, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -28; over/under is 143.5
BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits the No. 2 Texas Longhorns after Quincy Olivari scored 30 points in Rice's 83-71 victory against the Texas State Bobcats.
The Longhorns are 6-0 in home games. Texas ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 16.9 assists per game led by Marcus Carr averaging 4.3.
The Owls are 1-2 on the road. Rice is sixth in C-USA scoring 76.4 points per game and is shooting 47.4%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Hunter is shooting 51.8% and averaging 14.1 points for the Longhorns. Carr is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Texas.
Travis Evee is averaging 16.9 points for the Owls. Olivari is averaging 16.3 points for Rice.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
