featured Olympians at play at Camp Tricklin' Falls 1 hr ago The Cherokee cabin campers finish painting their South Africa flag. 7/16/19 Tim Jean Galvin England, 11, takes aim in the archery area during an Olympic theme day. 7/16/19 Tim Jean Campers enjoy the cool water while swimming. 7/16/19 Tim Jean Taking a break from outside playtime and playing with legos are the youngest kids, called Pine Cone Campers,. 7/16/19 Tim Jean TIM JEAN/Staff photo Campers test out their skills on the low rope challenge area. 7/16/19 Tim Jean Marphy Griffin, 5, scales up the climbing wall. 7/16/19 Tim Jean Defending the net is camper Andrew, 8. 7/16/19 Tim Jean Children had a healthy dose of competition -- and fun -- during Olympic theme day July 16. The kids attend the Greater Haverhill YMCA's Camp Tricklin' Falls in East Kingston, New Hampshire. Photos by Tim Jean/Staff photographer